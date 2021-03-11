- Arbitration weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- AA 1996, s 24—application for removal of arbitrator dismissed
- Arbitration clause found inconsistent with governing law and court jurisdiction clauses
- AA 1996, s 69—appeals on point of law dismissed
- International arbitration
- Report on Australia-wide arbitration survey
- Malawi accedes to New York Convention
- China—application to set aside award
More...
- Hong Kong—application to set aside award
- Hong Kong—enforcement
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- IDRC confirms move to new premises
- VIAC—2020 annual report
- Investment treaty arbitration
- AG opinion—ECT arbitration and EU law
- ECT modernisation negotiations—fourth round
- Germany—settlements to resolve nuclear energy phaseout
- UNCITRAL Working Group III—proposed establishment of advisory centre
- Key decisions and awards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Post-pandemic international arbitration
- Response from arbitral organisations—AIAC
- Remote court hearings in the UK—review
- HMCTS operational news
- Additional arbitration-related news
- Sir Geoffrey Vos considers technological challenges
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes coverage of: three English court decisions on arbitration-related matters; the launch of the inaugural Australian Arbitration Report, described as the first empirical study on the use of commercial arbitration in Australia; court decisions from China and Hong Kong on applications to set aside arbitral awards and, the issue of Advocate General Szpunar’s opinion in Moldova v Komstroy. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.