Arbitration weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • AA 1996, s 24—application for removal of arbitrator dismissed
  • Arbitration clause found inconsistent with governing law and court jurisdiction clauses
  • AA 1996, s 69—appeals on point of law dismissed
  • International arbitration
  • Report on Australia-wide arbitration survey
  • Malawi accedes to New York Convention
  • China—application to set aside award
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes coverage of: three English court decisions on arbitration-related matters; the launch of the inaugural Australian Arbitration Report, described as the first empirical study on the use of commercial arbitration in Australia; court decisions from China and Hong Kong on applications to set aside arbitral awards and, the issue of Advocate General Szpunar’s opinion in Moldova v Komstroy. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

