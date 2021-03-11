Arbitration weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes coverage of: three English court decisions on arbitration-related matters; the launch of the inaugural Australian Arbitration Report, described as the first empirical study on the use of commercial arbitration in Australia; court decisions from China and Hong Kong on applications to set aside arbitral awards and, the issue of Advocate General Szpunar’s opinion in Moldova v Komstroy. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.