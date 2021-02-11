- Arbitration weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- Application for final anti-suit injunction
- Application for stay of proceedings in favour of arbitration
- International arbitration
- France—appointment and independence of arbitrators
- Australia—enforcement
- Findings of ICCA research project on right to a physical hearing
- India—government seeks to make 2020 changes to arbitration lawpermanent
- SIDRA international dispute resolution survey launched
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- 2020 caseload information—further statistics
- Investment treaty-arbitration
- UNCTAD—data set on treaty–based ISDS cases
- Study on damages sought in investor-state cases
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of a Commercial Court decision on an application for a final anti-suit injunction to restrain a claim commenced in China in breach of a London Maritime Arbitration Association (LMAA) arbitration clause, a key decision of the Paris Court of Appeal confirming and clarifying several legal principles regarding the nomination and independence of arbitrators in international arbitrations seated in Paris, and caseload information from the LMAA and Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC).
