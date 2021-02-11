Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Arbitration weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • Application for final anti-suit injunction
  • Application for stay of proceedings in favour of arbitration
  • International arbitration
  • France—appointment and independence of arbitrators
  • Australia—enforcement
  • Findings of ICCA research project on right to a physical hearing
  • India—government seeks to make 2020 changes to arbitration lawpermanent
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of a Commercial Court decision on an application for a final anti-suit injunction to restrain a claim commenced in China in breach of a London Maritime Arbitration Association (LMAA) arbitration clause, a key decision of the Paris Court of Appeal confirming and clarifying several legal principles regarding the nomination and independence of arbitrators in international arbitrations seated in Paris, and caseload information from the LMAA and Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More