LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 69—force majeure—shipping
  • AA 1996, s 69—step in the proceedings
  • International arbitration
  • Singapore—award challenge—arbitrator appointment by SIAC President (not Chairman) confirmed
  • Netherlands—ITA award—bifurcation of ‘essential security interests’ upheld
  • USA—Citgo share sale process
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: arbitration-related decision of courts in Singapore, the Netherlands and the USA; several institutional arbitration developments including the publication of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)’s revised arbitration rules and arbitration caseload information by the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR), the Vienna International Arbitration Centre (VIAC), and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Arbitration and Mediation Centre; and, a special publication by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on investment policies. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions