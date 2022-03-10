Arbitration weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: arbitration-related decision of courts in Singapore, the Netherlands and the USA; several institutional arbitration developments including the publication of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)’s revised arbitration rules and arbitration caseload information by the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR), the Vienna International Arbitration Centre (VIAC), and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Arbitration and Mediation Centre; and, a special publication by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on investment policies. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.