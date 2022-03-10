- Arbitration weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 69—force majeure—shipping
- AA 1996, s 69—step in the proceedings
- International arbitration
- Singapore—award challenge—arbitrator appointment by SIAC President (not Chairman) confirmed
- Netherlands—ITA award—bifurcation of ‘essential security interests’ upheld
- USA—Citgo share sale process
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- DIAC—2022 Arbitration Rules
- AAA-ICDR—2021 caseload information
- VIAC—2021 caseload statistics
- WIPO—2021 workload information
- Investment treaty arbitration
- UNCTAD—investment policies in LDCs
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: arbitration-related decision of courts in Singapore, the Netherlands and the USA; several institutional arbitration developments including the publication of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)’s revised arbitration rules and arbitration caseload information by the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR), the Vienna International Arbitration Centre (VIAC), and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Arbitration and Mediation Centre; and, a special publication by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on investment policies. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
