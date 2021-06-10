- Arbitration weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 67—substantive jurisdiction challenge—scope of reference
- AA 1996, s 68—extension of time
- AA 1996, s 32—determining a tribunal’s jurisdiction, and its interaction with AA 1996, s 72
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—views sought on use of information technology
- LCAM—updated arbitration rules published
- NAI—2020 caseload statistics published
More...
- ASA—Arbitration Toolbox
- AAA-ICDR—virtual hearings
- International arbitration
- France—award challenge—corruption
- Netherlands—enforcement
- USA—jurisdiction—waiver of arbitration
- USA—jurisdiction
- USA—stay of enforcement
- USA—ICSID annulment challenge abandoned
- ICCA—Guidelines on Standards of Practice launched
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID and UNCITRAL—draft Code of Conduct deadline for comments
- ICSID—award
- Study published on costs, damages and duration in investor-state arbitration
- ECT—communication on fifth round of negotiations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
- Other arbitration-related news
- Commission publishes decision on new SCCs for transfers outside the EEA
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Commercial Court decision on the application of section 32 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), as well as coverage of a Commercial Court decision rejecting an extension of time and relief from sanctions with respect to a serious irregularity challenge, and a successful challenge to an ad hoc arbitration award on jurisdiction; the publication of updated arbitration rules of the London Chamber of Arbitration and Mediation (LCAM); the launch of a survey by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commission on Arbitration & ADR (the ICC Commission) on the use of information technology; and, arbitration-related decisions from courts in France and the USA. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
