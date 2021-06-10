menu-search
Arbitration weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 67—substantive jurisdiction challenge—scope of reference
  • AA 1996, s 68—extension of time
  • AA 1996, s 32—determining a tribunal’s jurisdiction, and its interaction with AA 1996, s 72
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • ICC—views sought on use of information technology
  • LCAM—updated arbitration rules published
  • NAI—2020 caseload statistics published
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Commercial Court decision on the application of section 32 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), as well as coverage of a Commercial Court decision rejecting an extension of time and relief from sanctions with respect to a serious irregularity challenge, and a successful challenge to an ad hoc arbitration award on jurisdiction; the publication of updated arbitration rules of the London Chamber of Arbitration and Mediation (LCAM); the launch of a survey by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commission on Arbitration & ADR (the ICC Commission) on the use of information technology; and, arbitration-related decisions from courts in France and the USA. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

