Arbitration weekly highlights—10 June 2021

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Commercial Court decision on the application of section 32 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), as well as coverage of a Commercial Court decision rejecting an extension of time and relief from sanctions with respect to a serious irregularity challenge, and a successful challenge to an ad hoc arbitration award on jurisdiction; the publication of updated arbitration rules of the London Chamber of Arbitration and Mediation (LCAM); the launch of a survey by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commission on Arbitration & ADR (the ICC Commission) on the use of information technology; and, arbitration-related decisions from courts in France and the USA. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.