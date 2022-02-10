Arbitration weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of a decision of the English Court of Appeal upholding a stay of litigation proceedings concerning a trade mark dispute in favour of arbitration; released of a new edition of the Commercial Court Guide; arbitration-related decisions of courts in the USA, Australia, Canada and Singapore; and 2021 caseload statistics from the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.