LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 9—non-parties to arbitration agreements
  • AA 1996, s 67—binding arbitration agreements
  • Commercial Court Guide—11th edition published
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • HKIAC—2021 caseload statistics
  • LCAM—survey on compulsory mediation
  • International arbitration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of a decision of the English Court of Appeal upholding a stay of litigation proceedings concerning a trade mark dispute in favour of arbitration; released of a new edition of the Commercial Court Guide; arbitration-related decisions of courts in the USA, Australia, Canada and Singapore; and 2021 caseload statistics from the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating