- Arbitration weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 9—non-parties to arbitration agreements
- AA 1996, s 67—binding arbitration agreements
- Commercial Court Guide—11th edition published
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- HKIAC—2021 caseload statistics
- LCAM—survey on compulsory mediation
- International arbitration
- Singapore—dishonest concealment
- USA—legal fees dispute
- Australia—compétence–compétence principle
- Canada—enforcement of arbitration awards—seizure of state assets
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—2021 caseload statistics
- UNCITRAL Working Group III—revised draft Code of Conduct for Adjudicators
- UNCITRAL Working Group III—ISDS reform
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Additional relevant news
- MoJ launches consultation on signing the Singapore Convention on Mediation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of a decision of the English Court of Appeal upholding a stay of litigation proceedings concerning a trade mark dispute in favour of arbitration; released of a new edition of the Commercial Court Guide; arbitration-related decisions of courts in the USA, Australia, Canada and Singapore; and 2021 caseload statistics from the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
