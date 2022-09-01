- Arbitration weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- International arbitration
- France—scope of parties’ waiver
- France—no enforcement of award where debtor in judicial receivership
- Luxembourg—waiver to immunity—BIT
- India—arbitral award set aside—satellite deal dispute
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ECT—modernisation—investment protection in the energy sector
- Climate law in investment arbitration–two sides of the same coin?
- ICSID arbitration—Italy breached the ECT
- ICSID and UNCITRAL Code of Conduct for Adjudicators in International Investment Disputes
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- LCAM—revised arbitration rules
- The Hague CAA—arbitration rules
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Luxembourg, and India; and, several investment treaty arbitration developments including analysis of an ICSID award where the panel unanimously found Italy to be in breach of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) following a decision to ban oil and gas projects off its coastlines, the release by ICSID and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Secretariats of a draft commentary to the Code of Conduct for Adjudicators in International Investment Disputes, and two analyses of the modernisation of the ECT and the role of climate law in investment arbitration. All of this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
