Arbitration weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Luxembourg, and India; and, several investment treaty arbitration developments including analysis of an ICSID award where the panel unanimously found Italy to be in breach of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) following a decision to ban oil and gas projects off its coastlines, the release by ICSID and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Secretariats of a draft commentary to the Code of Conduct for Adjudicators in International Investment Disputes, and two analyses of the modernisation of the ECT and the role of climate law in investment arbitration. All of this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.