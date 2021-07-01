- Arbitration weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- UKSC—service of enforcement proceedings against a state
- AA 1996, s 67—substantive jurisdiction challenge
- International arbitration
- France—arbitrator independence and impartiality
- France—jurisdiction over arbitrator liability claims
- Singapore—set-aside proceedings—ICC awards
- Singapore—set-aside proceedings—SIAC award
- Hong Kong—conditions precedent to arbitration
- Reflecting on the 2021 QMUL and White & Case International Arbitration Survey report
- International arbitration and climate change disputes
- USA—Section 1782—amicus curiae briefs to US Supreme Court
- USA—disclosure of JAMS ownership interest
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- VIAC—revised arbitration rules and new investment arbitration rules
- ICC—new President of the ICC Court and other appointments
- DIS—amendment to schedule of costs
- WIPO—revised arbitration rules
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- AIAC—offices remain closed
- HMCTS operational news
- Other arbitration-related news
- European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of the UK Supreme Court decision in General Dynamics v Libya concerning service of proceedings for the enforcement of an arbitral award against a state; key institutional arbitration developments, including the issue of revised arbitration rules by the Vienna International Arbitration Centre (VIAC), and updates related to the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) (the ICC Court); and, arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the US. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
