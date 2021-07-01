menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Arbitration weekly highlights—1 July 2021
Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—1 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • UKSC—service of enforcement proceedings against a state
  • AA 1996, s 67—substantive jurisdiction challenge
  • International arbitration
  • France—arbitrator independence and impartiality
  • France—jurisdiction over arbitrator liability claims
  • Singapore—set-aside proceedings—ICC awards
  • Singapore—set-aside proceedings—SIAC award
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of the UK Supreme Court decision in General Dynamics v Libya concerning service of proceedings for the enforcement of an arbitral award against a state; key institutional arbitration developments, including the issue of revised arbitration rules by the Vienna International Arbitration Centre (VIAC), and updates related to the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) (the ICC Court); and, arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the US. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More