Arbitration weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of the UK Supreme Court decision in General Dynamics v Libya concerning service of proceedings for the enforcement of an arbitral award against a state; key institutional arbitration developments, including the issue of revised arbitration rules by the Vienna International Arbitration Centre (VIAC), and updates related to the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) (the ICC Court); and, arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the US. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.