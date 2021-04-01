Sign-in Help
Arbitration weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a decision of the Commercial Court dismissing challenges and appeals against a Grain and Feed Trade Association (Gafta) arbitration award; a Singapore High Court (SGHC) decision upholding a tribunal’s decision refusing to order a joinder of a third party to a London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) arbitration and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) publishing its annual report for 2020 with full details of its 2020 caseload statistics. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

