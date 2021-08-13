menu-search
Legal News

Arbitration of trust disputes

Published on: 13 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Trust disputes
  • Why arbitration?
  • Why not trust arbitration?
  • Usurping the role of the court
  • Representation of minors/unascertained persons
  • Binding all parties to an arbitration
  • Empowering the arbitral tribunal to make the necessary awards
  • Ensuring the enforceability of an arbitral award
  • The statutory solution

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In recent years there has been considerable interest in the possibility of arbitrating trust disputes. David Brownbill QC, barrister at XXIV Old Buildings outlines in this analysis the potential advantages of arbitrating trust disputes, the reasons why it may be difficult to enforce trust provisions mandating arbitration, and how these difficulties may be resolved with a little help from statute. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

