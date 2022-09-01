LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration and insolvency–Paris Court rules based on public policy (Vergnet v Hydro Construction)

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Arbitration and insolvency–Paris Court rules based on public policy (Vergnet v Hydro Construction)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What was the factual background to the dispute?
  • What were the issues that the parties raised before the court?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The court’s analysis of the wording of the exequatur
  • The court’s decision pertaining to French international public policy (Article 1520, 5° of the French Civil Code)
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On 27 July 2020, an arbitral award was rendered against Vergnet SA, a company that was put under receivership during the parties’ contractual dispute. It is the ruling of Paris Court of Appeal on the recognition and enforcement of this arbitral award that is subject to our analysis as it overturned the enforcement order for breach of international public policy (Article 1520, 5° of the French Civil Code). The court held that even if Hydro Construction was only seeking the recognition of the arbitral award, the recognition or enforcement of an award that ordered Vergnet to pay amounts on a basis originating prior to the receivership judgment constitutes a characterised violation of French international public policy notably as the receivership authorities were not joined to the arbitration. As such, the court stresses on the strict limits of French international public policy in cases of insolvency and that a party cannot circumvent these limits by a request aiming only at the recognition of the debt ruled upon in the arbitral award. While this welcomed judgment preserves the creditors’ safeguards and protect them from fraud in case of insolvency of their debtor, parties in dispute with insolvent ones should be on the lookout to ensure the efficiency of their rights resulting from an arbitral award. Written by Ahmed Habib, attorney-at-law (Paris & Cairo Bars) at DWF LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

