Arbitration funding costs and coronavirus (COVID-19) adjournments—AA 1996, s 68 challenge to ICC award dismissed (Tenke Fungurume Mining SA v Katanga Contracting Services)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Mrs Justice Moulder in the Commercial Court dismissed a challenge to an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) tribunal award brought under section 68 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996). The court held that an award of arbitration funding costs to the successful claimant in the arbitration did not amount to an ‘excess of powers’ under AA 1996, s 68(2)(b). The court also held that by refusing the respondent’s request for an adjournment of the arbitration on coronavirus (COVID-19) grounds the tribunal did not breach its duty under AA 1996, s 33 to conduct the arbitration fairly and did not commit a serious irregularity under AA 1996, s 68(2)(a). The judgment is a timely reminder of the high threshold which applies to any challenge to an arbitral award under AA 1996, s 68. Written by Charles Kimmins QC and Mark Tushingham, barristers at Twenty Essex. or to read the full analysis.