Arbitration clause in consultancy agreement not inconsistent with governing law and court jurisdiction clauses (AdActive Media Inc v Ingrouille)

AdActive Media Inc v Ingrouille [2021] EWCA Civ 313

What are the practical implications of this case? This Court of Appeal decision reaffirms the English court’s approach to contractual construction, following the Supreme Court’s decision in Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS v OOO Insurance Company Chubb [2020] UKSC 38 as well as clear commentary in leading practitioner texts, namely that the court will take a purposive approach that will strive to avoid the conclusion that a contractual provision is ineffective. The decision also aligns with the continuing trend of England being considered an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction. Where parties are considering future enforcement in the UK of an overseas judgment, the provisions of CJJA 1982 must be carefully considered to ensure that–as a matter of English law–the foreign proceedings will be considered to be properly brought in accordance with the dispute resolution mechanism(s) agreed between the parties. The English court will not interrogate the foreign judgment to ascertain what portion of it may have been properly brought so as to permit enforcement of that judgment amount; it appears to be an all or nothing matter, so it is very important to get it right.

What was the background? Mr Ingrouille entered into a consultancy agreement with AdActive Media to provide strategic business development services and to establish AdActive Media’s initial business operations in South East Asia. Mr Ingrouille had wide-ranging responsibilities and the consultancy agreement required him to act in good faith as well as agree to be subject to ‘broad but conventional’ confidentiality terms. The consultancy agreement contained (at clause 15) a governing law clause in favour of the laws of the State of California. This clause also stated that any ‘case, controversy, suit, action, or proceeding arising out of, in connection with, or related to this Agreement’ would be brought in a Californian State or Federal court. Clause 16 was headed ‘consent to suit’ and stated that Mr Ingrouille (who did not have a US address or presence) waived any objection he might have as to the jurisdiction of a Californian court. Clause 17 was headed ‘disputes’ and contained an arbitration clause stated to apply to ‘all claims, disputes, controversies, differences or misunderstandings’ between the parties, except for those matters covered by sections 7 (confidentiality) and 8 (work product) of the consultancy agreement. AdActive Media brought proceedings in California against Mr Ingrouille for breach of contract, alleging a multi-faceted conspiracy to undermine and usurp its business interests, including by way of sharing confidential and proprietary information, embezzlement and fraud. The US proceedings referred only to clauses 15 and 16 of the consultancy agreement. Mr Ingrouille did not participate in the US proceedings and AdActive Media was awarded $US 11m (with no award for punitive damages) by the US Court.

What did the court decide? At first instance AdActive Media had been granted an order for summary judgment to enforce the US judgment in England pursuant to CPR 24. The Court of Appeal reversed this decision on two grounds, while also refusing AdActive Media permission to rely on an out of time respondent’s notice asserting that Mr Ingrouille had ‘abandoned’ the arbitration clause on the basis that this argument had no prospect of success. The Court of Appeal first considered whether clause 17 contained an effective arbitration agreement. It was considered important that the relevant clauses were all grouped together in the consultancy agreement, as well as their headings indicating that they dealt with different aspects of governing law and jurisdiction. A close examination of the language used was said to demonstrate the absence of any inconsistency between the three provisions–US court proceedings were reserved for matters relating to clauses 7 and 8 of the consultancy agreement, whereas the much broader wording of clause 17 required all other disputes be referred to arbitration. Accordingly there was no irreconcilable conflict and the clause was an effective arbitration provision. The Court of Appeal then turned to the question of whether clause 17 applied to the US proceedings. The fact that the US proceedings did include matters relating to clause 7 (to which the court jurisdiction provisions applied) was not enough to overcome the hurdle of CJJA 1982, s 32(1)(a). The US proceedings were wider than that and the claims as formulated by AdActive Media went beyond those which clause 7 permitted to be made to the court. Accordingly, the US judgment fell foul of the hurdle in CJJA 1982 requiring that a judgment of a foreign court ‘shall not’ be recognised in the UK if the bringing of those proceedings was contrary to an agreement under which the dispute in question was to be settled.