LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Arbitration agreement with mediation condition precedent—failure to mediate—issue of jurisdiction or admissibility for the tribunal? (NWA v NVF)

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration agreement with mediation condition precedent—failure to mediate—issue of jurisdiction or admissibility for the tribunal? (NWA v NVF)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Mr Justice Calver in the Commercial Court held that determining compliance with a dispute resolution agreement obliging the parties to seek to mediate a dispute before referring to arbitration went to the admissibility of the dispute and not the tribunal’s jurisdiction to determine the dispute at all, rejecting the claimants’ claim that a partial award, issued by a sole arbitrator appointed under the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) Arbitration Rules, was susceptible to challenge before the court under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996). Written by Sandip Patel QC FCIArb, managing partner at Aliant, London and Barrister at 33 Bedford Row, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

8 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As

Related documents:

8 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As