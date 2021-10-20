Arbitration agreement with mediation condition precedent—failure to mediate—issue of jurisdiction or admissibility for the tribunal? (NWA v NVF)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Mr Justice Calver in the Commercial Court held that determining compliance with a dispute resolution agreement obliging the parties to seek to mediate a dispute before referring to arbitration went to the admissibility of the dispute and not the tribunal’s jurisdiction to determine the dispute at all, rejecting the claimants’ claim that a partial award, issued by a sole arbitrator appointed under the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) Arbitration Rules, was susceptible to challenge before the court under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996). Written by Sandip Patel QC FCIArb, managing partner at Aliant, London and Barrister at 33 Bedford Row, London. or to read the full analysis.