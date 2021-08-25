- Arbitrating transnational environmental disputes
- A bit of history
- Arbitration of present-day environmental cases
- Nations bound by international climate treaties
- BITs
- The ideal forum to resolve environmental disputes
Article summary
Law360, Expert analysis: Given the proliferation of environmental disasters that cross national borders, an increase in international legal cases filed against those allegedly responsible for them, including states, is likely, and in many cases arbitration will provide the most efficient and flexible way to resolve these disputes, say Bradley Henry, partner, and Annelise Raymond Alam, summer associate, at Michelman & Robinson.
