Arbitrability of Patent Disputes under German Law (French Claimant v German Defendant)

Published on: 06 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Deciding on a request for the assignment of a patent application (Vindikation einer Patentanmeldung) and further declaratory relief, the Regional Court Munich I (Landgericht München I) upheld the defendant's arbitrability objection and declined jurisdiction. The court made three notable findings—it decided that disputes concerning the assignment of patent applications are arbitral both under German and Swiss law, held that it could determine and apply the relevant Swiss law without obtaining an expert opinion, and, in orbita dictum, reflected on the general arbitrability of patent disputes under German law. The court's clear finding on the arbitrability of patent application assignments and its orbiter suggestion of a more general arbitrability of patent disputes are a welcome precedent concerning IP arbitration under German law. While uncertainties regarding the arbitrability of patent disputes remain, since the decision is not binding for other courts, the judgement strongly speaks in favour of such arbitrability. Moreover, the court's autonomous application of Swiss law is a prime example of how German courts will determine foreign law independent of party submissions or expert opinions. Written by Tom Christopher Pröstler, partner at CMS in Berlin and Hong Kong. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

