Sign-in Help
Home / Immigration / Long residence, discretion and human rights / Outside the Immigration Rules and human rights applications

Legal News

Approaching cases with an eye to the higher courts

Approaching cases with an eye to the higher courts
Published on: 13 August 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Approaching cases with an eye to the higher courts
  • Original news
  • What were the key features of this decision?
  • How does this further our understanding of the operation of the Dublin Regulation?
  • What are the most recent developments in this area?
  • Are changes expected and are there any cases to look out for?
  • Do you have any practical tips when dealing with a case involving the Dublin Regulation?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: How will the courts approach an application to stay immigration proceedings in light of an appeal pending in another court? Hugh Southey QC of Matrix Chambers believes the judgment in AB (Sudan) demonstrates that lawyers must go further than simply pointing to an appeal pending before a higher court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More