LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Powers of attorney and advance decisions / Lasting powers of attorney

Legal News

Approach to retrospective determinations of LPA capacity clarified (Public Guardian v RI & others)

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Approach to retrospective determinations of LPA capacity clarified (Public Guardian v RI & others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A High Court judge provides much welcomed clarity on the legal and evidential points courts should consider when determining if the capacity requirement for the creation of a lasting power of attorney (LPA) has been met. In this case, the court determined that the donor did not have capacity because there was convincing expert evidence that, due to the specific nature of his cognitive impairment (a learning disability), his capacity at the time the LPA was executed was unlikely to have differed from his current capacity. It was not disputed that the donor did not currently have capacity to make an LPA. The need for LPA certificate providers to clearly record how they have tailored their capacity assessment to the donor’s specific impairment and taken into account the influence of well-meaning family members in putting the donor on the path to signing an LPA is clearly illustrated by the facts of this case. Written by Katharine Elliot, barrister at Landmark Chambers, who acted for the Public Guardian in these proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More