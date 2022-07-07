Approach to retrospective determinations of LPA capacity clarified (Public Guardian v RI & others)

Article summary

A High Court judge provides much welcomed clarity on the legal and evidential points courts should consider when determining if the capacity requirement for the creation of a lasting power of attorney (LPA) has been met. In this case, the court determined that the donor did not have capacity because there was convincing expert evidence that, due to the specific nature of his cognitive impairment (a learning disability), his capacity at the time the LPA was executed was unlikely to have differed from his current capacity. It was not disputed that the donor did not currently have capacity to make an LPA. The need for LPA certificate providers to clearly record how they have tailored their capacity assessment to the donor's specific impairment and taken into account the influence of well-meaning family members in putting the donor on the path to signing an LPA is clearly illustrated by the facts of this case. Written by Katharine Elliot, barrister at Landmark Chambers, who acted for the Public Guardian in these proceedings.