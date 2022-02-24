LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Restructuring / Informal restructuring tools

Legal News

Applications to surrender bearer shares still possible in 2022 (Re Waterside Nursery Ltd)

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Applications to surrender bearer shares still possible in 2022 (Re Waterside Nursery Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held, contrary to the decision in Re Charles Stanley Group plc , that the mechanism for a company to apply for the surrender of ‘bearer shares’ could still apply, even after the expiration of the three-month time limit created by Schedule 4 to the Small Business, Enterprise and Employment Act 2015 (SBEEA 2015). This was in accordance with the statutory purpose of eliminating the use of bearer shares. It was however a somewhat lenient decision as regards the company’s director, who should have directed the company to make the application years ago. The answer to that sub-issue, however, lay with the criminal offences created by SBEEA 2015, Sch 4. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
1 Precedents