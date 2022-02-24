Applications to surrender bearer shares still possible in 2022 (Re Waterside Nursery Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held, contrary to the decision in Re Charles Stanley Group plc , that the mechanism for a company to apply for the surrender of ‘bearer shares’ could still apply, even after the expiration of the three-month time limit created by Schedule 4 to the Small Business, Enterprise and Employment Act 2015 (SBEEA 2015). This was in accordance with the statutory purpose of eliminating the use of bearer shares. It was however a somewhat lenient decision as regards the company’s director, who should have directed the company to make the application years ago. The answer to that sub-issue, however, lay with the criminal offences created by SBEEA 2015, Sch 4. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers. or to read the full analysis.