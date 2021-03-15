Applications for wasted costs orders—does the court have jurisdiction to require attendance of a legal representative? (Hunt v Annolight)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court held that the provisions in CPR 46.8, relating to wasted costs orders, did not constitute a self-contained code on dealing with applications for wasted costs. While not provided for in the rule, it was held that the court has jurisdiction under CPR 32.7 to require attendance at a hearing of the person against whom the wasted costs order is sought. Written by Claire Winn, costs lawyer at Paragon Costs Solutions.
