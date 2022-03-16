LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Applications for default judgment and an injunction granted in defamation and harassment claim (Rafique v Acorn)

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Proceeding in the second defendant’s absence
  • Default judgment
  • Injunction
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: This is the judgment given on two applications issued by the claimants against the second defendant for default judgment and an injunction in relation to harassment and defamation claims. The claims against the first defendant had been resolved separately, prior to the hearing. The judge, considering that the hearing could proceed in the second defendant's absence, proceeded to examine each of the claimants' applications in turn, recalling the basic principles guiding the assessment of those applications. On the facts of the case, he found that the conditions for granting default judgment and an injunction were met, and both applications were successful. Written by Mathilde Groppo, senior associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors.

