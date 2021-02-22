Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Rights of light, other easements and covenants / Restrictive covenants

Legal News

Release of restrictive covenants—benefits to objector’s land not benefitted by covenant relevant (Re Copleston and Norton)

Release of restrictive covenants—benefits to objector’s land not benefitted by covenant relevant (Re Copleston and Norton)
Published on: 22 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Release of restrictive covenants—benefits to objector’s land not benefitted by covenant relevant (Re Copleston and Norton)
  • What the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the UT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: The decision in this case supports the proposition that it is permissible for the Upper Tribunal (UT), when deciding an application under section 84(1)(aa) of the Law of Property Act 1925 (LPA 1925) to have regard to the practical benefits secured by an objector in relation to land other than benefiting land. If this decision is correct, from an applicant’s perspective, the application of LPA 1925, s 84(1)(aa) will, in some cases, be more limited than might at first thought to be the case. Written by Edward Denehan, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings, who acted for the applicants in the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More