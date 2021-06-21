menu-search
Application to restore entities suspected of involvement in international money-laundering granted (Re Harrington & Charles Trading Company Ltd)

Published on: 21 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In an ex tempore judgment delivered on 1 June 2021, Judge Hodge QC determined that three companies and a limited liability partnership should be restored to the register, with new liquidators appointed. The judge was required to consider whether the applicant banks could establish that they had a potential legal claim against those entities, to the required threshold. An issue also arose, following the decision in Fakhry v Pagden as to whether the court was required to ascertain the views of the former shareholders of the companies. Written by Jessica Powers, barrister at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

