Application to restore entities suspected of involvement in international money-laundering granted (Re Harrington & Charles Trading Company Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In an ex tempore judgment delivered on 1 June 2021, Judge Hodge QC determined that three companies and a limited liability partnership should be restored to the register, with new liquidators appointed. The judge was required to consider whether the applicant banks could establish that they had a potential legal claim against those entities, to the required threshold. An issue also arose, following the decision in Fakhry v Pagden as to whether the court was required to ascertain the views of the former shareholders of the companies. Written by Jessica Powers, barrister at New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.