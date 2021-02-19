Application to remove the protector of a trust—relevant test to remove protector—first such case in Bermuda (In the matters of FA Trust and FB Trust)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Bermuda Court has confirmed that it has the jurisdiction to remove the protector of a Bermuda trust. The test for removal is the same as that for trustees, as set out in the Privy Council case of Letterstedt v Broers and another, namely that removal is appropriate where the protector’s continuation in office would be detrimental to the execution of the trust. The court concluded that the overriding consideration is the welfare of the beneficiaries and the competent administration of the trust. The judge held that the breakdown in the relationship between the trustee and the protector and the trustee’s unwillingness to work with the protector going forwards was sufficient basis for his removal. The trustee’s view of the protector’s conduct was therefore of central importance. The case also highlighted the importance of the trustee’s regulatory obligations and that it is entitled to conclude it cannot work with a protector who might cause it to infringe those obligations. The protector’s service to the trust for some 20 years without issue could not justify his continuance in office. Written by Hannah Tildesley, counsel at Appleby, Bermuda, who appeared on behalf of the protector. or to read the full analysis.