- Application to extend time where refusal will have serious consequences—application of Denton v White by analogy (Jalla v Shell)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case Details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: On an in-time application for an extension of time, where the consequence of refusal of the application would bring the claim to an end, the Court of Appeal held that the three-step analysis set out in Denton v White is applicable by analogy in applying the overriding objective. The Court of Appeal used the Denton v White tests in deciding whether to permit the extension. This is an important extension of the Denton v White principles, that previously applied only to applications for relief against sanctions, to in-time applications to extend time where there is no sanction. Written by David Fisher, a barrister and an associate member of New Square Chambers.
