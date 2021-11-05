Application to extend time where refusal will have serious consequences—application of Denton v White by analogy (Jalla v Shell)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On an in-time application for an extension of time, where the consequence of refusal of the application would bring the claim to an end, the Court of Appeal held that the three-step analysis set out in Denton v White is applicable by analogy in applying the overriding objective. The Court of Appeal used the Denton v White tests in deciding whether to permit the extension. This is an important extension of the Denton v White principles, that previously applied only to applications for relief against sanctions, to in-time applications to extend time where there is no sanction. Written by David Fisher, a barrister and an associate member of New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.