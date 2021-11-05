LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Compliance and relief from sanctions

Legal News

Application to extend time where refusal will have serious consequences—application of Denton v White by analogy (Jalla v Shell)

Published on: 05 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Application to extend time where refusal will have serious consequences—application of Denton v White by analogy (Jalla v Shell)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case Details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On an in-time application for an extension of time, where the consequence of refusal of the application would bring the claim to an end, the Court of Appeal held that the three-step analysis set out in Denton v White is applicable by analogy in applying the overriding objective. The Court of Appeal used the Denton v White tests in deciding whether to permit the extension. This is an important extension of the Denton v White principles, that previously applied only to applications for relief against sanctions, to in-time applications to extend time where there is no sanction. Written by David Fisher, a barrister and an associate member of New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Precedents
View More
1 Practice notes
4 Q&As
View More