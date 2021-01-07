Application of ‘without prejudice’ privilege to negotiations for the assignment by the administrator of the claimant company of the company’s claim to a potential defendant (Rollingson v Hollingsworth)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court held that negotiations between Mr Hollingsworth, who was a potential defendant, and the administrator of the claimant company for the assignment to Mr Hollingsworth of the claim were not negotiations or communications with a view to compromising the claim and did not, therefore, attract the benefit of without prejudice privilege notwithstanding that all communications between the Mr Hollingsworth and the administrator were headed ‘without prejudice’. The power of an administrator to assign a claim, which arises under paragraph 2 of Schedule 1 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) is distinct from their power to compromise a claim, which arises under IA 1986, Sch 1, para 18. Although the consequences of assignment and compromise in such circumstances may be similar, an assignment of a claim to a potential defendant is not a settlement or compromise of the claim. The court also reiterated the requirements for the pleading of allegations of serious impropriety, such as fraud, dishonesty and unlawful means conspiracy. Written by David Fisher, barrister and associate member, at New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.