Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / The economic torts

Legal News

Application of ‘without prejudice’ privilege to negotiations for the assignment by the administrator of the claimant company of the company’s claim to a potential defendant (Rollingson v Hollingsworth)

Application of ‘without prejudice’ privilege to negotiations for the assignment by the administrator of the claimant company of the company’s claim to a potential defendant (Rollingson v Hollingsworth)
Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Application of ‘without prejudice’ privilege to negotiations for the assignment by the administrator of the claimant company of the company’s claim to a potential defendant (Rollingson v Hollingsworth)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case Details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court held that negotiations between Mr Hollingsworth, who was a potential defendant, and the administrator of the claimant company for the assignment to Mr Hollingsworth of the claim were not negotiations or communications with a view to compromising the claim and did not, therefore, attract the benefit of without prejudice privilege notwithstanding that all communications between the Mr Hollingsworth and the administrator were headed ‘without prejudice’. The power of an administrator to assign a claim, which arises under paragraph 2 of Schedule 1 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) is distinct from their power to compromise a claim, which arises under IA 1986, Sch 1, para 18. Although the consequences of assignment and compromise in such circumstances may be similar, an assignment of a claim to a potential defendant is not a settlement or compromise of the claim. The court also reiterated the requirements for the pleading of allegations of serious impropriety, such as fraud, dishonesty and unlawful means conspiracy. Written by David Fisher, barrister and associate member, at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More