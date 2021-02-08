Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Anti-avoidance / The Ramsay principle

Legal News

Application of the Ramsay principle and the settlements legislation to a ‘dividend replacement scheme’ (Clipperton and another v HMRC)

Application of the Ramsay principle and the settlements legislation to a ‘dividend replacement scheme’ (Clipperton and another v HMRC)
Published on: 08 February 2021
Updated on: 08 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Application of the Ramsay principle and the settlements legislation to a ‘dividend replacement scheme’ (Clipperton and another v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Clipperton and another v HMRC, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) (Tax Chamber) found that payments made under a ‘dividend replacement scheme’ were taxable on the shareholders, applying a purposive construction following Ramsay, and that the settlements legislation did not apply (as the declaration of trust was to be ignored). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As