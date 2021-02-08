Application of the Ramsay principle and the settlements legislation to a ‘dividend replacement scheme’ (Clipperton and another v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Clipperton and another v HMRC, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) (Tax Chamber) found that payments made under a ‘dividend replacement scheme’ were taxable on the shareholders, applying a purposive construction following Ramsay, and that the settlements legislation did not apply (as the declaration of trust was to be ignored).
