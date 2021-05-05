Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Challenging court jurisdiction

Legal News

Application of modified universalism where Article 4 of Brussels I (recast) is engaged (WWRT v Tyshchenko)

Application of modified universalism where Article 4 of Brussels I (recast) is engaged (WWRT v Tyshchenko)
Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Application of modified universalism where Article 4 of Brussels I (recast) is engaged (WWRT v Tyshchenko)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Background
  • What did the court decide?
  • I. Application to stay proceedings
  • Modified universalism
  • Article 34 of Brussels Recast
  • Forum non conveniens
  • II. Full and frank disclosure
  • III. Approach to foreign law experts
    • More...

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mrs Justice Bacon dismissed the defendants’ jurisdiction challenge, concluding that jurisdiction under Article 4 of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast) cannot be avoided by a common law stay on the basis of modified universalism and that a stay could not be granted by analogy with Article 34 of the regulation or on the basis of forum non conveniens. In addition, the court provided guidance on the duty of full and frank disclosure and the correct approach to foreign law experts giving evidence in the English courts. Written by Maria Kennedy, barrister at Twenty Essex. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More