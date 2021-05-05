Application of modified universalism where Article 4 of Brussels I (recast) is engaged (WWRT v Tyshchenko)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mrs Justice Bacon dismissed the defendants’ jurisdiction challenge, concluding that jurisdiction under Article 4 of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast) cannot be avoided by a common law stay on the basis of modified universalism and that a stay could not be granted by analogy with Article 34 of the regulation or on the basis of forum non conveniens. In addition, the court provided guidance on the duty of full and frank disclosure and the correct approach to foreign law experts giving evidence in the English courts. Written by Maria Kennedy, barrister at Twenty Essex. or to read the full analysis.