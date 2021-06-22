menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Business structures / Partnerships

Legal News

Application of mixed partnership rules (Walewski v HMRC)

Application of mixed partnership rules (Walewski v HMRC)
Published on: 22 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Application of mixed partnership rules (Walewski v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Walewski v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) confirmed the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that the mixed partnerships rules in section 850C of the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 (ITTOIA 2005) applied to reallocate the profits of two partnerships from a corporate to an individual partner. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
3 Practice notes
View More