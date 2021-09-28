Application of Article 2 in inquest concerning suicide following cessation of government welfare support (Dove v HM Assistant Coroner)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: This case raised important issues concerning the State’s substantive obligations under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in the context of welfare benefits. Fourteen days after cessation of her Employment Support Allowance (ESA), Ms Whiting died of a drug overdose. An inquest returned a short form conclusion of suicide. After that inquest the Independent Case Examiner (ICE) was highly critical of the way in which the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) handled Ms Whiting’s case. A fresh inquest was requested. The court held there was no grounds on which to order a new investigation. The court held the coroner’s inquiry at common law was sufficient, the investigative duty under Article 2 ECHR was not engaged, fresh evidence did not render a new inquest necessary and the interests of justice did not make a further coronial investigation necessary or desirable. Written by Susan Jones, barrister at 3PB. or to read the full analysis.