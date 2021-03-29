Application and interpretation of section 204 of the Housing Act 1996 (Ngnoguem v Milton Keynes Council)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: This Court of Appeal decision concerned the proper procedure to be adopted on appeal of a homelessness decision. The main issue arising was whether section 204(1)(b) of the Housing Act 1996 (HA 1996) gives an applicant who has requested a HA 1996, s 202 review decision, a right to appeal to the County Court against a HA 1996, s 184 decision where the HA 1996 s 202 review decision is late. The appellant argued that HA 1996, s 204, given its plain meaning, must be read to mean that that the appellant would have a choice whether to prosecute an appeal under HA 1996, s 204(1)(b) against the original decision or under HA 1996 s 204(1)(a) against the review decision. The Court of Appeal disagreed, progressing to conclude in essence that where the applicant is dissatisfied with a HA 1996, s 184 decision, the primary remedy is to request a HA 1996, s 202 review decision, and where the local authority’s s 202 review decision is out of time, it will render any appeal against HA 1996, s 184 decisions academic, save in exceptional circumstances. Written by Lara Simak, barrister at 12 Old Square Chambers and counsel to the appellant. or to read the full analysis.