Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Lending / The facility agreement

Legal News

Application for retrospective administration orders (Re ARL O09 Ltd v ARL O09 Ltd)

Application for retrospective administration orders (Re ARL O09 Ltd v ARL O09 Ltd)
Published on: 18 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Application for retrospective administration orders (Re ARL O09 Ltd v ARL O09 Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In this case, the High Court granted retrospective administration orders and held that a permitted disposal clause in a facility agreement did not oblige the lender to release a personal covenant to pay, and therefore held that the applicant still had standing to make the administration application as a creditor. Written by Hugo Groves and Matthew Maddison, Barristers at Enterprise Chambers. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More