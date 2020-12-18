Application for retrospective administration orders (Re ARL O09 Ltd v ARL O09 Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In this case, the High Court granted retrospective administration orders and held that a permitted disposal clause in a facility agreement did not oblige the lender to release a personal covenant to pay, and therefore held that the applicant still had standing to make the administration application as a creditor. Written by Hugo Groves and Matthew Maddison, Barristers at Enterprise Chambers. or to read the full analysis.