Application for removal of arbitrator dismissed, with judgment published in full (Newcastle United Football Company v The Football Association Premier League)

Published on: 10 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • AA 1996, s 24 removal applications
  • Confidentiality applications
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Section 24 removal application
  • Confidentiality issues
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Commercial Court rejected an application to remove an arbitrator under section 24 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), determined that the hearing of that application should be in private, but found that the judgment should be published in full. This case, in which two judgments were issued by the judge, is interesting for at least two reasons. First, it grapples as a practical matter with the interplay between grounds for ‘apparent bias’ and the duty of disclosure, recently developed by the Supreme Court in Halliburton v Chubb. It demonstrates the difficulties of relying on breach of the duty to disclosure to ground ‘apparent bias’ where the underlying circumstances, which it is said should have been disclosed, do not ground an ‘apparent bias’ objection. Second, it addresses the circumstances in which a hearing in court-related arbitration proceedings should be in public, and where a resulting judgment should be published in full. Written by Angeline Welsh, barrister at Essex Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Newcastle United Football Company Ltd v The Football Association Premier League Ltd and others [2021] EWHC 349 (Comm), [2021] EWHC 450 (Comm)

What are the practical implications of this case?

Two judgments were given in this case dealing with two different, but important, issues.

AA 1996, s 24 removal applications

First, the judgment on the AA 1996, s 24 removal application grapples with the arbitrator’s duty of disclosure, which was developed in the recent Supreme Court case of Halliburton Company v Chubb Bermuda Insurance Ltd [2020] UKSC 48. In that case, the Supreme Court held that a legal obligation to make a disclosure can arise when the matters to be disclosed fall short of matters which would cause the informed observer to conclude that there was a real possibility of a lack of impartiality (‘apparent bias’).

In this case, the chair of the arbitral tribunal was challenged not only because the matters relevant to disclosure were said to be sufficient to ground removal on ‘apparent bias’ grounds, but, independently, so was his failure to disclose them. The judgment shows how difficult it is to separate the two issues in practice. Having decided that the circumstances of the case did not give rise to ‘apparent bias’, it is difficult to show that the failure to disclose them gives rise to ‘apparent bias’. In other words, once the allegation that circumstances led to apparent bias had been dismissed, then it is hard to say that the arbitrator should have disclosed them as circumstances giving rise to apparent bias.

Second, it is relevant to note that the court was heavily guided by the International Bar Association’s (IBA’s) Guidelines on Conflicts of Interest (the IBA Guidelines) when it came to the issue of the chair’s disclosures. As the court has commented on several occasions, and the judge did in this case, the IBA Guidelines are not determinative as to whether there is ‘apparent bias’. However, they assume a different importance when it comes to the arbitrator’s duty of disclosure obligation. The judge took into account the fact that the chair failure to make disclosures was consistent with the position under the IBA Guidelines. Thus, while the IBA Guidelines are not determinative, if an arbitrator considers his or her position on disclosure by reference to them, this will be a relevant factor in determining whether ‘apparent bias’ arises from the failure to disclose.

Third, unilateral correspondence between a tribunal member and parties should be avoided. Indeed, it is now sometimes prohibited in arbitration rules; for example, Article 13 of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) Arbitration Rules 2020. In this case, the judge also had to grapple with what was, on any view, ill-advised unilateral correspondence between the chair and one party. While the judge rejected the submission that this correspondence grounded ‘apparent bias’, it was only on the basis of the specific circumstances; ie the chair was under time pressure, the circumstances of the request related to privileged material, and that the chair had been content for the correspondence to be provided to the other side. This is an unusual combination of facts. Communication of this nature will likely be more problematic in different circumstances, and arbitrators (and parties) should take care to avoid any unilateral correspondence once the tribunal has been constituted.

Confidentiality applications

The fact that key aspects of the dispute were in the public domain was a key issue in the judge’s assessment in this case. Nevertheless, the judge took a contrasting position between the publicity of the hearing of the AA 1996, s 24 application (heard in private) and the judgment (given in public). One reason for this appears to be that there is a greater risk that the hearing may require the court to examine matters which are not in the public domain. When drafting the judgment, the judge had been careful to cite only those matters which were in the public domain.

Arbitration is often selected because it is a private process, and the parties have an expectation that it will be so. However, once an application has been made to court, the court has to consider whether the public interest in open justice outweighs this expectation. Parties considering making these applications are advised to consider the risk that their dispute could become public as a result.

Regardless of whether matters are in the public domain or not, the judge has now made it clear that the names of the arbitrators will not normally be anonymised as this does not usually go to the confidentiality of the dispute. Moreover, it is more desirable that the judgment for an AA 1996, s 24 application, like an AA 1996, s 68 application, will be made public because there is enhanced public interest in seeing that justice is done and both applications go to the administration of justice.

What was the background?

The application before the court concerned whether the chair of a three-member arbitral tribunal should be removed under AA 1996, s 24(1)(a) on the grounds of ‘apparent bias’—ie circumstances exist that give rise to justifiable doubts as to his impartiality.

The underlying dispute concerned whether the proposed new owner of Newcastle United Football Club (NUFC) (a company trading) would be a ‘director’ under the rules of Premier League Ltd (PLL), of which NUFC is a shareholder and is bound by the PLL Rules. The proposed new owner is a company which is ultimately owned by a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. It was alleged that the sovereign wealth fund is controlled by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The dispute was referred to arbitration under the Arbitration Code of the PLL Rules.

The case for removal of the chair was based on the cumulative effect of four factors:

  1. the chair had given advice in 2017 concerning PLL’s Rules (the ‘2017 advice’)

  2. the chair had been appointed by the law firm representing PLL (‘BB’)

  3. the chair failed to disclose the first and second points prior to them being disclosed by BB, and

  4. private unilateral communications between the chair and BB in relation to the 2017 advice

The question for the court was whether, on the facts, each of these matters alone, or together, justified the removal of the chair.

In addition, the court was asked by NUFC to hear the matter in public and to fully publish the judgment due to the public interest in open justice and the fact that the dispute was in the public domain.

What did the court decide?

Section 24 removal application

The AA 1996, s 24 removal application was rejected.

On the law, the judge applied the now well-established ‘apparent bias’ test—ie ‘whether the fair-minded and informed observer, having considered the facts, would conclude that there was a real possibility that the tribunal was biased.’ This is an objective test, and for the purposes of AA 1996, s 24, is applied by reference to the circumstances as they exist at the time at which it hears the application for removal. Of some relevance to this case was the newly clarified disclosure obligation in the recent Supreme Court case of Halliburton v Chubb—ie the duty of disclosure applies to a potentially wider group of circumstances that might on ultimate examination justify recusal so that parties can make their own assessment as to whether to challenge the appointment or not. So far as the IBA Guidelines are concerned, these do not take effect as if they are English law, but are a material consideration in the evaluation that the general principles referred to above require to be undertaken in each case.

On the facts, the judge considered that none of the four factors identified by NUFC justified the chair’s removal either individually or cumulatively. In brief, the reasons given where that:

  1. the 2017 advice did not concern the issue in dispute in the arbitration proceedings and no inference was to be drawn from the fact that this had not been disclosed, given that the advice was provided more than three years previously and on a different issues. The judge also took into account that the chair was appointed not by the parties but by the co-arbitrators, and that there was no continuing relationship between PLL and the chair

  2. the arbitral appointments were not on behalf of a party who was also a party to the reference and would not have been caught by the IBA Guidelines; two were accepted after the chair had accepted his appointment in this reference; and the chair was not dependent on PLL or BB for work. Moreover, in sports arbitrations, the number of suitably qualified arbitrators is more limited

  3. the correspondence relating to the 2017 advice was more problematic in that it was several unilateral exchanges between the chair and BB for the purposes of obtaining the consent of PLL and another party as to what if anything the second defendant could say to NUFC and its solicitors concerning the 2017 advice. The judge accepted that the chair could ask these questions, but stated that it should have been sent in an all-parties email. While the judge clearly thought these emails were ill-advised, he considered that they did not meet the objective apparent bias test because the chair also made clear he was happy for the emails to be provided to NUFC’s lawyers, and he was obviously under time pressure

On the cumulative case, in addition to the above analysis, the judge considered that it was appropriate to take into account broader factors such as:

  1. the chair’s substantial experience and unquestioned reputation

  2. the income received from PLL and its solicitors to him was immaterial

  3. the chair had for all intents and purposes retired from private practice and was not seeking further advisory work, and

  4. he was winding down his practice as a sports arbitrator

Confidentiality issues

The judge rejected the application for the hearing of the AA 1996, s 24 application in public, but found (in a separate judgment) that the AA 1996, s 24 application judgment should be published in full without redaction.

So far as the hearing not being held in public, the judge’s reasons were as follows:

  1. NUFC’s application for a public hearing was made under CPR 62.10, which confers a discretion as to whether hearings for arbitration claims are in public or private, but with the default position being in private. The effect of CPR 62.10 is that the onus is on the party wishing to have the hearing in public to establish why the agreement of the parties that their dispute be resolved in private is outweighed by the public interest

  2. NUFC had not established that the hearing should be in public on the facts of this case because:

    1. the judge rejected NUFC’s submission that references to arbitrations are private solely to preserve commercial confidences, noting that the reasons that arbitration proceedings are private are much wider and more fundamental than that. Parties have an expectation that the entire process will be confidential in the interests of protecting the privacy of the parties, their disputes and the evidence and arguments that each deploy in the course of resolving those disputes

    2. the judge did not accept that the detail of the dispute which it may be necessary to go into in the hearing was already in the public domain

    3. the judge did not accept that the dispute was a regulatory matter in which there is significant public interest not arising in a commercial interest. It was a private dispute between private parties

    4. similarly, the judge rejected the submission that there was a public interest in hearing the arguments or reading summaries of them. No new point of law arises for determination

So far as the publication of the judgment was concerned, the judge’s reasons were as follows:

  1. the names of the arbitrators are not to be regarded as confidential

  2. there is a public interest in the publication of a judgment determining an AA 1996, s 24 application because there is a public interest in maintaining appropriate standards of fairness in the conduct of arbitrations. In stating this, the judge equated an AA 1996, s 24 application to an AA 1996, s 68 application which also concerns the fairness of the conduct of proceedings and for that reason was considered in Department of Economics, Policy and Development of the City of Moscow v Bankers Trust Co [2004] EWCA Civ 314 at [39] to enhance the desirability of a public judgment

  3. there was no significant confidential information in the judgment, and PLL did not demonstrate with any positive detriment that it will suffer if the judgment is published unredacted and un-anonymised

  4. the desire of preserving confidentiality in line with the parties’ expectations must be balanced against factors suggesting that a judgment should be published

  5. the balance came down in favour of publication because PLL’s expectation has been subscribed by what is in the public domain already

Case details

  1. Court: Commercial Court, Queen’s Bench Division, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, High Court of Justice

  2. Judge: His Honour Judge Pelling QC (sitting as a judge of the High Court)

  3. Date of judgments: 24 February 2021 and 5 March 2021

Angeline Welsh is a barrister at Essex Court Chambers, and a member of LexisPSL’s Case Analysis Expert Panels. If you have any questions about membership of these panels, please contact caseanalysiscommissioning@lexisnexis.co.uk.

