Application for removal of arbitrator dismissed, with judgment published in full (Newcastle United Football Company v The Football Association Premier League)

Two judgments were given in this case dealing with two different, but important, issues.

AA 1996, s 24 removal applications

First, the judgment on the AA 1996, s 24 removal application grapples with the arbitrator’s duty of disclosure, which was developed in the recent Supreme Court case of Halliburton Company v Chubb Bermuda Insurance Ltd [2020] UKSC 48. In that case, the Supreme Court held that a legal obligation to make a disclosure can arise when the matters to be disclosed fall short of matters which would cause the informed observer to conclude that there was a real possibility of a lack of impartiality (‘apparent bias’).

In this case, the chair of the arbitral tribunal was challenged not only because the matters relevant to disclosure were said to be sufficient to ground removal on ‘apparent bias’ grounds, but, independently, so was his failure to disclose them. The judgment shows how difficult it is to separate the two issues in practice. Having decided that the circumstances of the case did not give rise to ‘apparent bias’, it is difficult to show that the failure to disclose them gives rise to ‘apparent bias’. In other words, once the allegation that circumstances led to apparent bias had been dismissed, then it is hard to say that the arbitrator should have disclosed them as circumstances giving rise to apparent bias.

Second, it is relevant to note that the court was heavily guided by the International Bar Association’s (IBA’s) Guidelines on Conflicts of Interest (the IBA Guidelines) when it came to the issue of the chair’s disclosures. As the court has commented on several occasions, and the judge did in this case, the IBA Guidelines are not determinative as to whether there is ‘apparent bias’. However, they assume a different importance when it comes to the arbitrator’s duty of disclosure obligation. The judge took into account the fact that the chair failure to make disclosures was consistent with the position under the IBA Guidelines. Thus, while the IBA Guidelines are not determinative, if an arbitrator considers his or her position on disclosure by reference to them, this will be a relevant factor in determining whether ‘apparent bias’ arises from the failure to disclose.

Third, unilateral correspondence between a tribunal member and parties should be avoided. Indeed, it is now sometimes prohibited in arbitration rules; for example, Article 13 of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) Arbitration Rules 2020. In this case, the judge also had to grapple with what was, on any view, ill-advised unilateral correspondence between the chair and one party. While the judge rejected the submission that this correspondence grounded ‘apparent bias’, it was only on the basis of the specific circumstances; ie the chair was under time pressure, the circumstances of the request related to privileged material, and that the chair had been content for the correspondence to be provided to the other side. This is an unusual combination of facts. Communication of this nature will likely be more problematic in different circumstances, and arbitrators (and parties) should take care to avoid any unilateral correspondence once the tribunal has been constituted.