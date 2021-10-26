Application for costs capping order refused (Thomas and others v PGI)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court rejected a defendant’s application for a costs capping order (CCO) under CPR 3.19, concluding that costs management and detailed assessment were more effective tools in ensuring that a party is not exposed to disproportionate costs and it was not in the interests of justice to make such an order. It was not appropriate to impose the costs rules of a cheaper jurisdiction in determining the proportionate cost of a claim permissibly brought in this jurisdiction. Written by Jon Lord, associate at Weightmans LLP. or to read the full analysis.