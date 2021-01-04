Sign-in Help
Application for an adaptation order under Article 54 of Brussels I (recast) in respect of an Italian freezing order (Manetta v Filippo)

Published on: 04 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Family analysis: In a short judgment, Charles Morrison, sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge, declined to make an order under Article 54 of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast) on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters in respect of an Italian freezing order. Alex Laing, barrister at Coram Chambers, examines the judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

