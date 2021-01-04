- Application for an adaptation order under Article 54 of Brussels I (recast) in respect of an Italian freezing order (Manetta v Filippo)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
Article summary
Family analysis: In a short judgment, Charles Morrison, sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge, declined to make an order under Article 54 of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast) on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters in respect of an Italian freezing order. Alex Laing, barrister at Coram Chambers, examines the judgment.
