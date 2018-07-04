- Applicable law regarding insolvency proceedings on lawsuits pending (Tarragó da Silveirav v Massa Insolvente da Espírito Santo Financial Group SA)
- What was the background to the case and the issues arising within it which are pertinent to insolvency professionals?
- What were the main legal arguments raised?
- What did European Court of Justice decide, and why?
- What are the practical implications of this case and development for insolvency lawyers advising their clients?
- To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
- To what extent is the judgment unhelpful, and what are the practical lessons to be learned?
- Could this case be applied to the similar provisions on lawsuits pending appearing in Article 18 of the Recast Regulation on Insolvency (EU) 848/2015?
Article summary
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: An interesting case from the EU Court of Justice, Tarrago da Silveira v Massa Insolvente da Espirito Santo Financial Group SA, held that the provisions on lawsuits pending in the EC Regulation on Insolvency included those relating to pure monetary claims and was not limited to those relating to assets or rights—however, enforcement actions were not included. Graham McPhie, partner at Moon Beever Solicitors, considers the case.
