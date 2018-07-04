Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / International restructuring and insolvency / Recast Regulation on Insolvency [Archived]

Legal News

Applicable law regarding insolvency proceedings on lawsuits pending (Tarragó da Silveirav v Massa Insolvente da Espírito Santo Financial Group SA)

Applicable law regarding insolvency proceedings on lawsuits pending (Tarragó da Silveirav v Massa Insolvente da Espírito Santo Financial Group SA)
Published on: 04 July 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Applicable law regarding insolvency proceedings on lawsuits pending (Tarragó da Silveirav v Massa Insolvente da Espírito Santo Financial Group SA)
  • What was the background to the case and the issues arising within it which are pertinent to insolvency professionals?
  • What were the main legal arguments raised?
  • What did European Court of Justice decide, and why?
  • What are the practical implications of this case and development for insolvency lawyers advising their clients?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
  • To what extent is the judgment unhelpful, and what are the practical lessons to be learned?
  • Could this case be applied to the similar provisions on lawsuits pending appearing in Article 18 of the Recast Regulation on Insolvency (EU) 848/2015?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: An interesting case from the EU Court of Justice, Tarrago da Silveira v Massa Insolvente da Espirito Santo Financial Group SA, held that the provisions on lawsuits pending in the EC Regulation on Insolvency included those relating to pure monetary claims and was not limited to those relating to assets or rights—however, enforcement actions were not included. Graham McPhie, partner at Moon Beever Solicitors, considers the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More