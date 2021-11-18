Applicable law in Montreal Convention cases—the decision in (Silverman v Ryanair DAC)

Article summary

PI and Clinical Negligence analysis: Claims arising out of carriage of passengers by air are (very largely) governed by the Montreal Convention, in force in the UK in its modified form by operation of Regulation (EU) No889/2002, which has survived Brexit by reason of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The Convention as modified is intended to, and does, stand alone as an autonomous instrument providing for jurisdiction and for its own regime on limitation, liability, interim payments and recoverability of loss; but it provides very little assistance as regards how the court considering claims made under the Convention should approach the assessment of damages. Practitioners have therefore fallen into the habit of relying on the law of the forum as informing issue of quantum, but until now there has been no authority on this issue. Written by Sarah Prager, barrister at 1 Chancery Lane. or to read the full analysis.