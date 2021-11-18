LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Applicable law / Applicable law (EU regime)

Legal News

Applicable law in Montreal Convention cases—the decision in (Silverman v Ryanair DAC)

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Applicable law in Montreal Convention cases—the decision in (Silverman v Ryanair DAC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI and Clinical Negligence analysis: Claims arising out of carriage of passengers by air are (very largely) governed by the Montreal Convention, in force in the UK in its modified form by operation of Regulation (EU) No889/2002, which has survived Brexit by reason of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The Convention as modified is intended to, and does, stand alone as an autonomous instrument providing for jurisdiction and for its own regime on limitation, liability, interim payments and recoverability of loss; but it provides very little assistance as regards how the court considering claims made under the Convention should approach the assessment of damages. Practitioners have therefore fallen into the habit of relying on the law of the forum as informing issue of quantum, but until now there has been no authority on this issue. Written by Sarah Prager, barrister at 1 Chancery Lane. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
1 Precedents