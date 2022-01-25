LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Applicability of EU Law and principles of proportionality to decisions resulting in loss of Union Citizenship (JY v Wiener Landersregierung)

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Applicability of EU Law and principles of proportionality to decisions resulting in loss of Union Citizenship (JY v Wiener Landersregierung)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The applicability of EU Law
  • Proportionality of the decision
  • Case details

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Court of Justice was asked to determine two questions in relation to JY. Firstly, whether a decision by the Austrian authorities to withdraw an assurance to grant naturalisation, fell within the scope of EU law, taking into account that JY was no longer a citizen of the EU at the time of that decision as she had voluntarily renounced her Estonian nationality so as to become an Austrian national. Secondly, if that decision did fall within the scope of EU Law, was it proportionate for the Austrian authorities to revoke that assurance on the basis that JY had become subject to convictions post-dating the assurance. The Court of Justice concluded that the decision of the Austrian authorities did fall within the scope of EU Law, and further that the decision to withdraw the assurance was not proportionate taking into account EU legal principles, thereby broadening the reach of Article 20 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) which confers citizenship of the Union. Written by Mark Lilley-Tams, solicitor/director at OTB Legal Ltd. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

