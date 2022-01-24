LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

Apple succeeds in invalidating Optis' patents in latest technical trial (Optis v Apple)

Published on: 24 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Apple succeeds in invalidating Optis' patents in latest technical trial (Optis v Apple)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Obviousness
  • Sufficiency
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: On 25 November 2021, Mr Justice Meade handed down the latest judgment in the Optis v Apple SEP/FRAND litigation, ruling that each of the three patents asserted by Optis were invalid for obviousness. Apple had conceded at the PTR that the patents were essential, so that the only issue for trial was validity. This technical trial, termed 'Trial C', comes in the context of another recent success for Apple in the wider Optis v Apple proceedings, in which the Court of Appeal overturned Mr Justice Birss' High Court ruling on essentiality. This Trial C saw Meade J consider technical arguments on some of the patents in the proceedings, having already handed down a judgment finding Apple to be an 'unwilling licensee' in September last year. The FRAND trial is scheduled to take place in summer 2022 after further technical trials. Written by Neville Cordell, partner, and Sian Avery, associate, at Allen & Overy LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes