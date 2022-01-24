Apple succeeds in invalidating Optis' patents in latest technical trial (Optis v Apple)

Article summary

IP analysis: On 25 November 2021, Mr Justice Meade handed down the latest judgment in the Optis v Apple SEP/FRAND litigation, ruling that each of the three patents asserted by Optis were invalid for obviousness. Apple had conceded at the PTR that the patents were essential, so that the only issue for trial was validity. This technical trial, termed 'Trial C', comes in the context of another recent success for Apple in the wider Optis v Apple proceedings, in which the Court of Appeal overturned Mr Justice Birss' High Court ruling on essentiality. This Trial C saw Meade J consider technical arguments on some of the patents in the proceedings, having already handed down a judgment finding Apple to be an 'unwilling licensee' in September last year. The FRAND trial is scheduled to take place in summer 2022 after further technical trials. Written by Neville Cordell, partner, and Sian Avery, associate, at Allen & Overy LLP. or to read the full analysis.