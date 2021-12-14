LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Apple's app privacy change attracts Polish antitrust scrutiny, adding to French and German probes

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Apple's new privacy policy is the subject of an antitrust inquiry in Poland, the country’s competition authority said on 13 December 2021, adding to probes under way in at least Germany and France. The inquiry will focus on whether the changes, which block apps from collecting user data without explicit consent, unfairly favor Apple. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 ('IP completion day') marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK's withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

