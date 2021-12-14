Apple's app privacy change attracts Polish antitrust scrutiny, adding to French and German probes

MLex: Apple's new privacy policy is the subject of an antitrust inquiry in Poland, the country’s competition authority said on 13 December 2021, adding to probes under way in at least Germany and France. The inquiry will focus on whether the changes, which block apps from collecting user data without explicit consent, unfairly favor Apple.
