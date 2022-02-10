Appendix setting out reformulated wording of WTR 1998 added to Smith v Pimlico Plumbers judgment

Article summary

Employment analysis: A postscript and appendix have been added to a revised version of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Smith v Pimlico Plumbers. The appendix sets out a revised formulation of regulations 13, 14 and 30 of the Working Time Regulations 1998 (WTR 1998) which takes into account the Court of Appeal’s judgment as to how these must be read in order to be compatible with Article 7 of Directive 2003/88/EC, the Working Time Directive (WTD) and related decisions from the CJEU in respect of the basic entitlement to four weeks of paid annual leave. or to read the full analysis.