Appellant’s son had insufficient interest to apply for judicial review of planning enforcement notice appeal decision (Zafar v SLHC)

Article summary

Planning analysis: In Zafar v Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the Administrative Court struck out a claim for judicial review against an enforcement notice appeal decision at a preliminary hearing, on the basis that the claimant did not have a sufficient interest in the matter to which the judicial review application related. The proper route of challenge to the inspector’s decision would be by the claimant’s mother, the appellant, under section 289 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990). or to read the full analysis.