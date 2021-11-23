Appealing a deferral of dissolution (Kumar v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is the first reported authority dealing with an appeal under section 205(4) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) against a deferral of the dissolution of a company in liquidation. The appeal was brought by the director/shareholder of the company. The court had to determine: (i) whether the director/shareholder had standing to make the application, (ii) if permission to appeal was required, (iii) whether an extension of time for the appeal was allowed, and (iv) what the appropriate outcome was. The court held that: (i) the director/shareholder was a 'proper person' to bring the appeal as someone with a legitimate interest in the relief sought, (ii) permission was not required as the appeal was not against a judicial decision as set out in CPR 52(3)(1), (iii) it was appropriate to give an extension of time as there were good reasons for this, and (iv) the appropriate relief was for a re-hearing of the decision to make the deferral. Given the deferral no longer served any useful purpose it was appropriate the deferral should be ended. Written by Roseanna Darcy, barrister at South Square. or to read the full analysis.