Legal News

Appeal over employer’s liability insurance coverage in respect of trafficked workers dismissed (Komives and another v Hick Lane Bedding Ltd (in administration) and another)

Published on: 03 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: This case concerns the rights of injured third parties to sue the insurer of their now insolvent employer pursuant to the Third Parties (Rights Against Insurers) Act 1930. The critical question that this turned on, and which is of most interest to insurers, was whether the requirement in ICOBS 8.1.1(3) ‘not to unreasonably reject a claim (including by terminating or avoiding a policy)’ may require an insurer to have regard to considerations beyond its interactions with its insured when electing to avoid a policy for material non-disclosure or misrepresentation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

