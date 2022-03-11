Appeal of refusal to grant a costs capping order in civil litigation (PGI Group v Thomas and others)

Article summary

Lord Justice Coulson rejected the defendant's application for permission to appeal the refusal of a High Court judge to grant a costs capping order (CCO). The defendant had sought to cap the claimants' future costs at £150,000, as against the claimants' budget to trial of some £1.5m. £1.6m had already been spent. This appears to have been the first time that a party had made an application for a CCO in the eight years since the costs budgeting regime was introduced on 1 April 2013. Coulson LJ was persuaded to provide a neutral citation number to his judgment in light of its potential importance. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers.