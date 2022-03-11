LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Cost orders

Legal News

Appeal of refusal to grant a costs capping order in civil litigation (PGI Group v Thomas and others)

Published on: 11 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Appeal of refusal to grant a costs capping order in civil litigation (PGI Group v Thomas and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Lord Justice Coulson rejected the defendant’s application for permission to appeal the refusal of a High Court judge to grant a costs capping order (CCO). The defendant had sought to cap the claimants’ future costs at £150,000, as against the claimants’ budget to trial of some £1.5m. £1.6m had already been spent. This appears to have been the first time that a party had made an application for a CCO in the eight years since the costs budgeting regime was introduced on 1 April 2013. Coulson LJ was persuaded to provide a neutral citation number to his judgment in light of its potential importance. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More