Appeal concerning the assignment of pre-LASPO CFA’s specifically where the original firm had ceased practicing (Warren v Hill Dickinson LLP)

Published on: 06 December 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • SCCO decision
  • What did the court decide?
  • Ground 1—cessation of practice
  • Ground 2—distinguishing from the decision in Budana
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: the court considered the authorities surrounding whether conditional fee agreements (CFAs) had been validly assigned. Richard Allen of Burcher Jennings considers the judgment and it’s implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

