Appeal against the striking out of a malicious falsehood claim dismissed (Tinkler v Ferguson)

TMT analysis: The Court of Appeal has upheld a decision of Mr Justice Nicklin to strike out a malicious falsehood claim as a collateral attack on earlier findings, in rare circumstances where the earlier decision involved different parties. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Hardwicke.
