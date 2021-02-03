Appeal against the striking out of a malicious falsehood claim dismissed (Tinkler v Ferguson)

Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / The doctrine of res judicata

Legal News

03 February 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Court of Appeal has upheld a decision of Mr Justice Nicklin to strike out a malicious falsehood claim as a collateral attack on earlier findings, in rare circumstances where the earlier decision involved different parties. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

