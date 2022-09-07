Appeal against a planning enforcement notice appeal decision fails in the High Court (Devine v SoS for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities 2022)

Article summary

Planning analysis: The High Court dismissed an appeal by Barry Devine (the Appellant) against a ruling by a planning inspector that significant operations were undertaken on a building following the ‘relevant date’ for enforcement purposes. The ruling by the inspector followed service of an enforcement notice by the local planning authority (LPA) pursuant to section 172 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990) alleging breach of planning control. The alleged breach related to unauthorised development at a site known as Dones View Farm (the Site) on greenbelt land. The main issue at stake was whether building operations were substantially completed during the four year period leading up to the date of service of the enforcement notice, and whether the Inspector’s decision on that issue was questionable in public law terms. Written by Alastair Lewis, partner, and Sydney Chandler, trainee solicitor, at Sharpe Pritchard LLP. or to read the full analysis.