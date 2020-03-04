Appeal acts as reminder that undue influence requires strong evidence (Hurst v Green)

Private Client analysis: This case arose out of trusts and property sales that were part of an inheritance tax saving scheme that had some currency in the early noughties. It acts as a reminder of the distinction between presumed undue influence and undue influence and that cogent evidence is required to succeed in a claim for undue influence. In this case it was difficult to get a footing for undue influence when the deceased received legal and accountancy advice. This was an appeal case and Mr Justice Fancourt upheld the judge’s decision—the discrepancy in evidence made no material difference to the judge’s finding on undue influence. Written by Alex Cisneros, barrister, at Outer Temple Chambers.
