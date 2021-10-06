APNs—Court of Appeal agrees that a PAYE determination is disputed tax (Sheiling Properties v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Sheiling Properties, the Court of Appeal upheld the decisions of the Upper Tribunal (UT) and the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that the meaning of ‘disputed tax’ for the purposes of the accelerated payment notices (APN) rules in section 221(3) of the Finance Act 2014 (FA 2014) included an amount specified in a determination made under regulation 80 of the Income Tax (Pay As You Earn) Regulations 2003, SI 2003/2682 (PAYE Regs). or to read the full analysis.