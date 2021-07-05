menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Intermediaries and market practice / Brokers

Legal News

Aon, Willis Towers Watson request for early court date should be denied, US DOJ tells trial judge

Aon, Willis Towers Watson request for early court date should be denied, US DOJ tells trial judge
Published on: 05 July 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Aon, Willis Towers Watson request for early court date should be denied, US DOJ tells trial judge

Article summary

MLex: Aon and Willis Towers Watson’s request for a 23 August 2021 trial date should be denied and the court should instruct the companies to confer with the government on a draft case management order, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) told the Washington DC federal judge overseeing the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As